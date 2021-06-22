TravelPulse Podcast: The Hotel Industry Rebound
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 22, 2021
Happy #TravelTuesday!
This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by Julius Robinson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer with Marriott. The two discuss the latest trending topics in the world of travel, including major destination reopening news, cruise news and more.
Later, Robinson shares his insights on the current state of the hotel industry's path to recovery, how they're preparing for a busy summer season, what's new and upcoming with Marriott and more.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Atlas Ocean Voyages Redeploys World Navigator to Egypt, Greece
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS