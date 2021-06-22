Last updated: 02:12 PM ET, Tue June 22 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: The Hotel Industry Rebound

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 22, 2021

This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by Julius Robinson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer with Marriott. The two discuss the latest trending topics in the world of travel, including major destination reopening news, cruise news and more.

Later, Robinson shares his insights on the current state of the hotel industry's path to recovery, how they're preparing for a busy summer season, what's new and upcoming with Marriott and more.

