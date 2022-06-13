TravelPulse Podcast: The Latest in LGBTQ Travel
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 13, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Mark Chesnut, travel writer owner of LatinFlyer.com and author of the new book Prepare for Departure. The two first discuss the latest trending news in travel, including how the industry reacted to the news of the pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirement coming to an end.
Later in the show, Chesnut shares insights into the latest trends and popular destinations in the LGTBQ travel scene as well as how advisors can tap into this massive travel market. The LGTBQ travel discussion begins at the 17:28 minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
