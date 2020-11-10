TravelPulse Podcast: The Road to Recovery in the Travel Industry
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff November 10, 2020
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including a look into when the world might fully reopen for tourism, what hotel CEOs are seeing for 2021 and more.
In this week's interview, the two are joined by Brianna Glenn, owner of Milk + Honey Travel. Glenn shares her thoughts on the road to recovery for the travel industry, whether or not travel advisors should charge fees and how she, a millennial travel advisor, excels at marketing and social media. You can follow Glenn on Instagram here.
