TravelPulse Podcast: Top 2023 Travel Trends
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff January 03, 2023
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Angela Hughes, owner of Trips & Ships Luxury Travel, to discuss the latest trending news in the travel industry, including Southwest's disaster week, celebrity chefs on cruises and more.
Later, the two discuss the top travel trends for 2023. Hughes shares her insights on what the year might look like for the industry, as well as offers her top advice for travel advisors to be the best they can be in 2023.
The discussion on 2023 travel trends begins after the 21-minute mark.
Today’s episode is brought to you by VirtualTravelEvents.com – the leading digital event platform for travel advisors and travel industry suppliers. The process of attending physical trade shows can be expensive and time-consuming for travel advisors. That’s why 95% of travel advisors don’t bother with them. The yearly virtual events on Weddings, Honeymoons, Luxury Travel, Group Travel, and so much more, put advisors and suppliers together with live presentations, Interviews with top industry executives and travel professional peers, live chats, and the opportunity to win prizes for attending and participating. Head over to VirtualTravelEvents.com to learn more!
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, TuneIn, and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Want to sponsor the show? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
Sponsored Content
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS