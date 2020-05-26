TravelPulse Podcast: Travel is Slowly Reopening
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 26, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan are back with the TravelPulse Podcast to discuss the top trending topics in the travel industry.
This week, the two are joined by award-winning travel writer Matt Long, who runs the popular LandLopers.com travel blog and the Explore the World podcast.
Long shares his experience traveling over Memorial Day weekend as well as his thoughts on destinations around the world slowly reopening up to tourism.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
