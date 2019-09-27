Universal Orlando Announces Lineup for Rock the Universe 2020 Festival
Florida’s biggest Christian Music festival — Universal Orlando’s Rock the Universe — returns on January 24 and 25 for a faith and fun-filled weekend with live music by some of Christian music’s top artists, plus thrilling theme park attractions and entertainment.
Fans will enjoy feature performances by GRAMMY award-winning Christian hip hop recording artist, TobyMac, GRAMMY award-winning contemporary Christian music artist, Chris Tomlin, Dove award-winners, Newsboys, Alternative Rock Band, Switchfoot, and more.
An event ticket also provides access to some of Universal Studios Florida’s most entertaining theme park attractions like TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit and Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem.
Rock the Universe fans will also enjoy autograph sessions with the genre’s top artists and access to the FanZone presented by Coca-Cola, which features more live performances by up-and-coming acts. And, on Sunday morning, guests can wrap up the weekend with a powerful worship service.
Tickets to Florida’s Biggest Christian Music Festival are all on sale now, including a 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket starting at $127.99, plus tax – giving guests access to all three Universal Orlando theme parks for the price of two.
Vacationing in one of Universal Orlando’s hotels will add even more perks with exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission and complimentary transportation across the destination. And with a hotel for every style and budget, guests can take advantage of nightly rates beginning at $89 plus tax at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites for stays booked by December 1, 2019.
At the heart of the event, Rock the Universe supports youth group ministries and offers special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits and opportunities to groups.
For more details on Rock the Universe 2020 and to purchase tickets, reach out to your local travel agent or visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.
SOURCE: Universal Orlando Resort press release.
