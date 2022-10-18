Universal Orlando Announces Return of Revamped Mardi Gras Celebration
Entertainment Donald Wood October 18, 2022
Universal Orlando Resort announced its fan-favorite Mardi Gras celebration would return to the theme park in Spring 2023 with a more international flair.
Officials revealed Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will run daily between February 4 and April 16, 2023, transforming Universal Studios Florida into the biggest party in the state.
The parkwide celebration will be complete with cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans, Brazil, Belgium and more. Universal will also host a parade filled with vibrant floats where partygoers can catch beads by the handful.
On select nights, the theme park will cap the festivities with live concerts by some of the top names in music. Access to the International Flavors of Carnaval events is included with regular admission to Universal Orlando.
More details about the event will be revealed in the coming weeks, including the concert lineup and dates, the selection of food and beverages and the parade theme.
Earlier this month, Universal announced it would take its holiday celebrations to the next level with additional festive experiences on select dates between November 12 and January 1, 2023.
Theme park officials revealed an exclusive guided tour for this year’s event, dubbed Universal’s Holiday Tour. Pricing starts at $79.99 (plus tax) for Universal’s Holiday Tour and separate theme park admission with a 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park ticket is required.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS