Universal Orlando Celebrates the Holiday Season With Special Events
Entertainment Lauren Bowman October 07, 2021
Universal Orlando is bringing back its annual holiday traditions for 51 days of celebrations.
Guests will get to make mischief with the Grinch, see all the magic of Christmastime at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and awe over the oversized balloons marching down the streets of Universal Studios Florida.
There will also be an 80-foot Christmas tree, and Santa himself is said to make appearances. Visitors can enjoy the park’s celebrations from November 13 - January 2.
At Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the Grinch takes over Seuss Landing with the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular”. Larger-than-life candy canes, Christmas trees and other yuletide decorations will outfit the land as Whovians and the Grinch make their appearances and have their own retelling of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”.
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade and Hogwarts at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida - will get its own overlay of seasonal decor. Visitors can grab a warm butterbeer as they enjoy Christmastime performances from the Frog Choir or Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees. At nighttime Hogwarts castle will light up the sky with a specially themed projection show.
Universal Studios Florida will welcome the return of over 30 parade balloons while intricately decorated floats and fan-favorite characters make their way through the streets.
Guests will also have the chance to enjoy seasonally themed food and beverages. And to truly stay immersed in the holiday fun, Universal Orlando resorts will also be decked out with decorations, carolers and more. Not sure which hotel is right for you? Our helpful guide can help you decide.
