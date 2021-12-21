Last updated: 10:15 AM ET, Tue December 21 2021

Universal Orlando Extends 5-Day, 5-Night Hotel and Ticket Package Offer

Entertainment Lacey Pfalz December 21, 2021

Universal Orlando Resort. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal Orlando Resort has extended its 5-day, 5-night hotel and ticket package offer for bookings made by February 9, 2022 for travel between January 4 and May 27, 2022.

The package begins at $89 per person, per night, based on a family of four. Blockout dates may apply. The vacation package must include Sunday through Thursday travel dates.

Travel advisors can book the package for clients through VAX Vacation Access.

The package includes access to Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, with a 5-night stay at either Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort or Universal’s Aventura Hotel.

Premium benefits include Early Park Admission to access any park an hour earlier than the general public, free transportation throughout the parks and resorts and direct delivery of merchandise to their chosen accommodation.

Guests who visit Universal Studios Florida from February 5 through April 24 can also enjoy the park’s annual Mardi Gras celebration, featuring an incredible nighttime parade, concerts by famous entertainers and delicious cuisine reflecting the world’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

For more information, please click here.

