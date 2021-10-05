Last updated: 12:03 PM ET, Tue October 05 2021

Universal Orlando Launches New Hotel and Ticket Package

Entertainment Lauren Bowman October 05, 2021

Universal Orlando Resort.
Universal Orlando Resort. (photo via Universal Orlando Resort Media)

Universal Orlando is offering travelers an incredible hotel and theme park package deal allowing families to visit for as low as $89 per person per night.

While bookings need to be made by December 28, 2021, travel dates are for the beginning of 2022 (January 4 through May 27, 2022). Guests will need to book with their preferred travel advisor via www.UniversalTravelAdvisors.com.

The package includes theme park tickets for five days – meaning five days of thrills like riding the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, travel between Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley to stay immersed in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and just figuring out which ride tops your favorite’s list.

Visitors will also enjoy a plethora of dining choices at Universal CityWalk. Plan your trip to visit during the extra celebrations with Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras festival with specialty-themed food, parades and more.

Guests will have their choice in staying five nights at either Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort or Universal’s Aventura Hotel, both of which are considered part of the resort’s Prime Value hotels. While Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort gives guests a fun 50’s/60’s themed hotel, Universal Aventura Hotel offers a modern reprieve from the theme park fanfare.

View of Cabana Bay Beach Resort
View of Cabana Bay Beach Resort. (Photo via Universal Orlando Resort)

Both have onsite dining options, access for early theme hours, theme park transportation and the ability to have merchandise sent directly to the hotel. Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort also boasts a 10-lane bowling alley, lazy river and expansive pool. And for those that love rooftops bars, Bar 17 Bistro at the top of Universal’s Aventura Hotel can’t be missed.

