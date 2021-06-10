Universal Debuts New Offerings With Jurassic World VelociCoaster and More
Universal Orlando Resort once again showcases its innovative ways with the brand-new Jurassic World's VelociCoaster at Islands of Adventure.
The coaster really gets your adrenaline going with almost 4,700 feet of heart-pounding track. Guests also have the opportunity to come face to face with one of the velociraptors at the Raptor Encounter, and the whole experience is topped off with a variety of delicious treats to go along with the new ride.
Guests are welcomed into the VelociCoaster ride through an immersive queue where you'll see raptors muzzled and multiple different videos themed to enhance the experience (featuring original cast members from the Jurassic World movie). Most of the queue is located in an air-conditioned building which can be a welcome reprieve from the hot Florida sun.
Once you get closer to the boarding area, riders will be given a ticket to stash away their belongings. Those who are either unable to ride the ride (small children; expectant mothers; those with heart, neck or back issues; etc.) or don't want to have the option to wait in a family room located across from these lockers.
The ride itself is a thrill seeker's dream. With 1,436 meters of track, an s-curve airtime hill, 12 airtime moments, 90-degree bank turn, 53 mph barrel roll, 1G max acceleration and more, this rollercoaster truly lives up to the hype. It reaches up to 70 mph and has an 80-degree drop. Guests must be 51 inches tall to ride the VelociCoaster.
The overall project to make this epic coaster come to life began with some squiggles on a piece of paper indicating a coaster four years ago Shelby Honea, Show Producer for Jurassic World VelociCoaster told TravelPulse.
The pandemic brought the team of designers, producers and workers closer together as they had to overcome limitations caused by shutdowns, mask mandates and more.
How does it compare to other roller coasters at Universal?
“This attraction really breaks the mold in a lot of ways, and that’s because it’s high-thrill but also high-theme, high-immersion,” said Honea. “I think for us, making sure this was also about airtime, about that feeling of weightlessness, this entire attraction really is about that and the vulnerability of being out there in the raptor paddock with some of those really cool coaster feelings.”
After riding and speaking with others, many will agree this is hands down the best roller coaster at Universal, and maybe even all of Orlando.
It’s incredibly smooth for how fast and strong it is, and it really feels like you’re catching air every 10 to 15 seconds or so.
The coaster also has a completely different feel if ridden at night vs during the day. Sound helps to engulf your senses as you're rocketed away from the raptors who are chasing you, and guests barely escape from these ferocious dinosaurs.
So, where’s the best seat?
“Having ridden in every seat in this coaster, it is very different depending on the seat, “Honea said. “The back, you’re getting a lot more airtime. I would say the thrill-seekers tend towards the back, but in the front, you’re getting these really great head chopper moments out there in the paddock, you’re coming face to face with the raptors as well. I personally am a third row left girl, but there is not a bad seat in the house. I encourage you to try a few and figure out what your favorite is.”
The Raptor Encounter is also a must, especially with any children who have an affinity for dinosaurs.
Get up close with the new baby raptors too! @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/aaBxzpBGKL— TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) June 9, 2021
The handlers are engaging, and each experience is different. Don't be surprised if you yourself are asked to 'roar' or act like a dinosaur in order to secure dominance. Blue and Bravo, a new raptor added, are the main raptors you'll get to meet, but Tango - Blue's younger sibling - also makes an appearance on the arm of another handler.
This experience truly is fun for all ages. Little kids who love dinosaurs might lose their mind at the life-like attraction and even adults might just jump out of their shoes from the roars of the raptors.
To maximize the whole Jurassic experience, top it off by relaxing with one of the new menu options.
New food offerings at @UniversalORL for the opening of Jurassic World VelociCoaster! pic.twitter.com/AHZ5CZk8OW— TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) June 9, 2021
For those looking for a full meal, the chimichurri-coated wings with island rice is a must. It is filling and packed with flavors. The Casado Burger and fries is another great choice. The hamburger patty is topped with bacon, guacamole and fried plantain slices. Cool down with the Island Nectar Refresher - a non-alcoholic drink made up of strawberry lemonade, Hi-C and peach Sprite. Or satisfy your sweet tooth with a churro stand doughnut (available at Voodoo Donut at Universal's CityWalk), which is a cinnamon sugar battered doughnut filled with dulce de leches filling.
Inside the park at the Jurassic World Tribute Store, you can find a blue white chocolate coated s’more with the iconic Jurassic World imprinted on the top. Have fun with your food with the 'Dig in Jar' - a chocolate cake layered with chocolate frosting and sprinkles in the shape of bones all contained in a souvenir Jurassic World mason jar. But the most surprising is the Blue Churro - a blue coated churro coated topped with icing and Pop Rocks. It can be found at the Natural Selections stand.
Universal Orlando continues to find ways to make the theme park experience a joy for all.
