Universal Orlando Offering Savings on Multi-Day Tickets
Entertainment Donald Wood August 20, 2019
Universal Orlando has announced it has started offering huge savings on multi-day tickets to access all three award-winning theme parks; Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.
The more days residents from the United States and Canada spend at the Universal theme parks, the more they’ll save with tickets ranging from $53 per day, plus tax for a five-day ticket to $82 per day, plus tax for a three-day ticket.
Universal’s multi-day tickets are the best way to enjoy each of the three park’s 60-plus innovative attractions and environments. These ticket offers are valid for purchase now through December 2 for travel through May 22.
Travelers can also upgrade the multi-day ticket options to include park-to-park access, allowing them to visit all three Universal Orlando facilities on each day of their visit.
Guests arriving at Universal Studios Florida will be able to enjoy the tunes on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, grab a bite to eat at the all-new TODAY Cafe, drink a Butterbeer while exploring the streets of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley and more.
At Islands of Adventure, visitors will be able to enjoy Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Skull Island: Reign of Kong and Raptor Encounter in Jurassic Park, while the Volcano Bay water theme park offers massive slides, an enormous beach and a gentle winding river.
This offer is also valid for access to upcoming Universal Orlando seasonal events, including the destination-wide Holidays celebration running daily November 16 through January 5 and the Mardi Gras celebration from February 1 through April 2.
