Universal Orlando Resort Implementing New Mandatory Mask Policy
Entertainment Donald Wood December 23, 2021
The official website of Universal Orlando Resort announced it would reinstate mandatory mask mandates for indoor areas, including theme parks, hotels, restaurants and shops.
As part of a series of updated safety guidelines to combat the recent surge in confirmed coronavirus cases, all gusts and employees must wear facial coverings regardless of vaccination status, starting on Christmas Eve.
Universal implemented a mask mandate when the theme park reopened in June 2020, but did away with the rule in November when cases dipped during the fall. Guests are being asked to bring their own masks and avoid visiting the park if feeling unwell.
“The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority,” Universal officials said in a statement. “As a result, face coverings will now be required, effective Friday, December 24, 2021, at all public indoor locations within Universal Orlando Resort for both guests and team members regardless of vaccination status — including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas.”
“Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience,” the statement continued.
Universal is the latest theme park to add the mandatory mask mandates, as Walt Disney World Resort already requires facial coverings in indoor areas for everyone age two or older. SeaWorld Orlando is recommending but not requiring masks indoors.
Earlier this week, Universal extended its 5-day, 5-night hotel and ticket package offer for bookings made by February 9, 2022, for travel between January 4 and May 27, 2022.
