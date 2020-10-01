Universal Orlando Resort Offers Free Park Passes
Visitors to Universal Orlando Resort will receive three free park passes after purchasing the theme park’s 2-day, 2-park ticket.
So, for the price of a two-day park-hopper ticket, guests will get to enjoy the parks for up to five days. Guests can purchase tickets at this price now through January 6, 2021, and tickets can be used from now until August 6th of next year.
The promotion is open to all U.S. residents, however, Florida residents are receiving an additional offer with the park’s “Buy a Day, Visit Every Day Through December 24 Free”.
This special deal for Florida residents is available now through November 3, 2020. All visitors have to do is purchase a 1-day, 2-park ticket, and they will receive free entrance into the parks every day afterward until December 24, 2020.
However, guests must purchase their passes online as the deal will not be available at the front gates.
Florida residents also have the option to save up to $100 on either Universal Orlando Annual or Universal Orlando Seasonal Passes. Annual and Seasonal Passes give visitors the added benefit of in-park discounts and special offers, however there are blackout dates associated with some passes. The sale is expected to run until December 17, 2020.
All U.S. residents can make the most of their trip by staying at one of Universal Orlando's resorts where they'll receive additional benefits like extra park hours.
