Universal Orlando Reveals All-New Scare Zones for Halloween Horror Nights 2019
Entertainment August 12, 2019
WHY IT RATES: For travelers who love Halloween, the scare zones at Universal during Halloween Horror Nights will be some of the best ever.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Bloodthirsty zombies, otherworldly beings, chainsaw-wielding slashers and more will take over the streets of Universal Studios Florida in all-new scare zones at Halloween Horror Nights 2019 – the world’s premier Halloween event.
Guests will navigate five scare zones filled with menacing scare-actors that will stalk their every move: they’ll become prey to zombies as they enter the world of Zombieland, based-on Sony Pictures’ 2009 cult classic hit and its upcoming sequel out on October 18; try to escape horrifying creatures inspired by the popular music of horror icon Rob Zombie; and find themselves in three original nightmares created by the twisted minds of Universal Orlando’s Entertainment team – Anarch-cade, Vanity Ball and Vikings Undead.
—Zombieland: Double Tap: As guests enter the streets of New York, they’ll be thrown into the world of Zombieland where they must escape bloodthirsty zombies or become a midnight snack.
—Rob Zombie Hellbilly Deluxe: Inspired by the heavy metal horror music of Rob Zombie, guests will be surrounded by otherworldly beings, brutal maniacs and menacing machines all while they scream along to Zombie’s haunting lyrics on the streets of San Francisco.
—Anarch-cade: On Avenue of the Stars, guests will enter a sinister 80s-inspired arcade where they only get one life. Their fear will level up as they try to flee a band of neon slashers, highlighted in black lights, with chainsaws.
—Vikings Undead: Brutal, horn-helmeted warriors will rise from the grave and seize Central Park. Guests will become victims of these skeletal fighters and draugr, reanimated corpses who have channeled their vindictive rage into an endless onslaught of gore.
—Vanity Ball: On the streets of Hollywood, guests will quickly discover beauty is pain as they watch artists turn willing participants into horrific living works of art.
Halloween Horror Nights 2019 will also feature 10 elaborately-themed haunted houses based on everything from the biggest names in horror and cinematic greats to crazed cult favorites and original abominations. And when they need a break from the screams, guests can enjoy live entertainment, including the new Academy of Villains: Altered States, featuring a killer mix of dance and theatrics in the Fear Factor Live venue, and a brand-new show that will debut for the first time ever at Halloween Horror Nights. Stay tuned – additional information about the new show will be revealed soon.
Halloween Horror Nights 2019 runs select nights Sept. 6 through Nov. 2.
SOURCE: Universal Orlando Resort press release.
