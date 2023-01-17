Universal Orlando Reveals Mardi Gras Concert Series Headliners
Entertainment Donald Wood January 17, 2023
Universal Orlando Resort announced the 2023 edition of the Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval celebration would take place from February 4 through April 16 with several live concert performances.
To ensure the celebration reaches epic proportions, Universal Orlando revealed this year’s concert series would feature eight live performances by popular names in music, including Patti LaBelle (February 4), Goo Goo Dolls (February 11), Maren Morris (February 18) and Sean Paul (March 4).
|Date
|Headline Act
|February 4
|Patti LaBelle
|February 10
|JVKE
|February 11
|Goo Goo Dolls
|February 18
|Maren Morris
|February 19
|WILLOW
|February 25
|3 Doors Down
|March 4
|Sean Paul
|March 5
|Lauren Daigle
The flavors of Carnaval celebrations from around the world will also be on display at kiosks around the park, including Crawfish Boil and Beignets from New Orleans, Shrimp Ceviche Tostada from Mexico, Black Coconut Rice Pudding with Mango and more.
Islands of Adventure will offer Gumbo, Jambalaya, King Cake and more throughout the festival, while Volcano Bay is adding Muffuletta Long Board Pizza to the menu.
This year’s parade will showcase a new “Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras” theme inspired by creatures like dragons, phoenixes, unicorns and more. Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras is included with theme park admission.
#UniversalMardiGras is almost here! Here are all the details: pic.twitter.com/Uf5IVYascg— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 17, 2023
Universal CityWalk will also celebrate “Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval” with festivities at select venues and food kiosks. Each of the property’s eight hotels will also have exclusive Mardi Gras offerings and benefits, including early park admission.
To celebrate the festival, Universal is offering visitors from the United States and Canada the chance to save 25 percent on a 5-Day/5-Night Vacation Package this spring.
