Universal Studios Hollywood Offering Exclusive First Look at Halloween Horror Nights
Entertainment June 28, 2019
Universal Studios Hollywood offers fans an exclusive first look at “Halloween Horror Nights,” inviting them to experience L.A.’s scariest and most intense Halloween event on Thursday, September 12, one day before it officially opens on Friday, September 13.
Top headlines for this first-ever “Halloween Horror Nights” Fan Preview include a chance to be among the first to explore this year’s 10 terrifying new mazes, bragging rights to be among the first to post on social media, special themed photo ops with scare-actors, DJ music performances, plus receive a special commemorative credential, in addition to possibly seeing favorite celebrities attending the event’s red carpet premiere which takes place that same evening.
A limited number of must-have tickets will be sold for the Fan Preview Night, adding to its exclusivity. Preview night tickets along with select tickets to “Halloween Horror Nights” are available for purchase here. Advance purchase is recommended as tickets for all nights will sell out. More information is available at Hollywood.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.
Dates for “Halloween Horror Nights” are: September 13-15, 19-22, 26-29, October 3-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-27, 31, and November 1-3, 2019.
The following highlight the various ticket options currently available for purchase:
—Fan Preview Night General Admission ticket
—Fan Preview Night Universal Express ticket: includes bonus experiences such as access to all-new horror-themed panel presentation and express access to all mazes and the Jabbawockeez show
—Fan Preview Night + Frequent Fear Pass: enjoy Fan Preview Night plus up to 25 select nights
—Ultimate Fear Pass: enjoy up to 32 nights of scares, including a ticket to Fan Preview Night
—Frequent Fear Pass: visit up to 25 select nights
—September Pass: visit up to 11 event nights throughout the month of September
Additional tickets will be available soon, including the premium R.I.P. Tour, the After 2pm Day/Night Combo Ticket and the must-have Universal Express.
“Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios Hollywood brings together the sickest minds in horror to immerse guests in a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of terror inspired by TV and film’s most compelling horror properties.
Following is a partial list of this year’s wicked line-up, with more maze news to be announced soon:
—“Stranger Things,” based on season 2 and 3 of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed supernatural thriller
— “Frankenstein Meets The Wolf Man,” inspired by Universal’s original cinematic monsters, and the movie studio that invented the horror film genre.
— “Holidayz in Hell,” an all-original maze featuring demented versions of everyone’s favorite seasonal celebrations
— “The Walking Dead,” Universal Studios Hollywood’s permanent attraction inspired by AMC’s popular television series
—The Jabbawockeez award-winning hip hop dance crew returns by popular demand with an all-new, high-energy performance created exclusively for “Halloween Horror Nights”
SOURCE: Universal Studios Hollywood press release.
