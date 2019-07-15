Universal Studios Hollywood Opens New Jurassic World Ride
Entertainment Donald Wood July 15, 2019
Universal Studios Hollywood officially opened Jurassic World-The Ride last week.
The newest attraction at the Universal theme park in California was inspired by the Universal Pictures film Jurassic World and features stars from the movie franchise, including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong.
With a partnership between Universal Creative, Industrial Light & Magic, Universal Pictures and acclaimed filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Jurassic World-The Ride brings visitors to new heights with iconic dinosaurs such as the Indominus Rex and the Mosasaurus.
The ride will feature face-to-face encounters with Blue the Velociraptor and two new dinosaurs, including a Baby Raptor with her handler and a life-size Triceratops outside the entrance. A new interactive Dino Play area was also added to inspire children of all ages to explore and excavate giant dinosaur fossils.
In addition, the Jurassic Cafe and all-new tropical Isla Nu-bar will serve Costa Rican-inspired cuisine and flavorful Tiki cocktails which will add to the guest experience. With so much to do at Universal Studios, the California Neighbor Pass invites guests to experience 175 days of fun for $149 when purchased online.
Once you've had your fun in California, your next step will be to visit Universal Orlando to stay in their Jurassic World hotel room.
