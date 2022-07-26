Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady to Feature on ABC's 'The Bachelorette'
July 26, 2022
Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady ship will feature on the next episodes of the hit romantic reality drama, “The Bachelorette,” beginning on Monday, August 1 at 8/7 CT on ABC.
The two bachelorettes, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, will head aboard the ship with their guys, with exclusive access to the ship as it sails along the Mediterranean. Filming locations aboard the cruise line’s second ship include the Pink Agave, On the Rocks, The Manor, Redemption Spa and more.
“Rachel and Gabby couldn’t have a better wingwoman than Valiant Lady, and we're thrilled to play a role in their journey to find the one,” said Virgin Voyages’ President Nirmal Saverimuttu. “The Bachelorette has never been filmed on a luxury ocean cruise line before, and I think fans will be intrigued and realize that the incredible experience we offer on-board extends beyond the show. They too can embark on a luxurious and relaxing couple’s getaway or guys/girls trip and have an amazing time setting sail the Virgin way.”
Virgin Voyages will begin a new month-long promotion beginning August 1 to commemorate the event. From August 1 through August 31, guests can book a second guest for 50 percent off, while solo travelers can save 50 percent on their price. The promotion includes an extra $100 Bar Tab Bonus when guests purchase a $300 Bar Tab, valid for any cabin category except suites. Participating sailings are available from August 2022 through March 2023.
