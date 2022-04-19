Walt Disney World Drops All Mask Requirements
Entertainment Patrick Clarke April 19, 2022
Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida has eliminated all mask requirements.
The update means that face coverings are now optional for all guests, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, while indoors, outdoors and even utilizing Disney transportation such as buses and monorails.
"Face coverings are optional for guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, as well as Disney transportation," the park stated on its website. "It is recommended guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation."
The announcement comes after a federal judge in Tampa struck down the government's transportation mask mandate on Monday, prompting airlines to drop face covering requirements for passengers.
In addition to dropping mask requirements, Walt Disney World saw the return of its famous character meet-and-greets this week. The welcome changes come amid the park's ongoing 50th anniversary celebration.
