Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Reopens With Expansion
Entertainment Janeen Christoff June 04, 2021
Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood (WBSTH) will welcome guests back starting on June 26, 2021. When visitors return, they will find a new, expanded experience—and they will notice the changes from the moment they enter the new Welcome Center, the gateway to movie-making magic.
The studio tour in Los Angeles now includes the “Storytelling Showcase” and a new interactive grand finale, “Action and Magic Made Here.”
The Storytelling Showcase examines the breadth of the studio’s film, television and animation titles, including technological innovations from its cinema chain origins to becoming one of the largest entertainment companies in the world over a 100-year span.
After guests tour the studio lot, they visit Stage 48: Script to Screen, the Studio Tour’s interactive sound stage where they can immerse themselves in the technology and methods of production and revel in the Central Perk set from Friends and Sheldon’s apartment set from The Big Bang Theory. They can go on to dine at the Central Perk Cafe.
The experience’s grand finale is the “Action and Magic Made Here” experience where they’ll see the universe of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains come to life and step behind the scenes of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts through new interactive experiences, props, costumes and memorable photo opportunities.
Guests can see Batman’s secret lair and explore the all-new Batcave. They can also get up close to the Batmobile from Tim Burton’s original Batman, the Tumbler from The Dark Knight and the Batwing from Batman v. Superman.
From Wonder Woman 1984, guests can view the Lasso of Hestia as well as Jared Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn costumes from Suicide Squad. There are also exhibits from Batman and Robin, Aquaman, Superman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
Visitors can conclude their tour with an elegant display of iconic treasures from Warner Bros. films and TV shows.
Starting June 26, the Studio Tour will be open on weekends through July 11, with the tour also open on July 5.
From July 15, the Studio Tour will operate five days per week and remain closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tours will depart from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with departures every 30 minutes. Tickets are available online for $69 for adults and $59 for children ages 5-10.
