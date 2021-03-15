2021 Travel Restrictions: How to Have a Safe, Socially Distant Spring Break Vacation
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff March 15, 2021
As the vaccine rollout continues to ramp up, interest in travel is on the rise. While the situation may look different come summertime, social distancing will still be a thing in the spring.
That means, spring break may look a little different this year, but is definitely a lot safer than the last.
Outdoor activities are going to be your best bet for staying safe, so think beaches, national parks, hiking adventures and spring skiing.
RV Travel
RVs are riding the pandemic wave of popularity. There’s nothing more freeing than heading out into the wilderness with all the comforts of home with you.
There are several places where travelers can rent an RV for spring break, including RVShare and Outdoorsy.
Before you book your RV, make sure you have a campsite picked out and somewhere to stay.
With surging popularity, campgrounds and RV resorts are also seeing an influx of visitors.
National Parks
There are so many national parks to choose from around the country. Popular parks such as Grand Canyon, Yellowstone Bryce and Zion are likely to be busy, so plan ahead and if you want to avoid crowds, try booking alternate weeks when schools are not out.
Spring is the perfect time of year for parks such as Death Valley, where guests can warm up in the desert air and marvel at the spectacular spring wildflower blooms.
Vacation Rentals
Self-catering properties are some of the safest ways to travel. Spring breakers can find a place that they love in a destination with a lot of outdoor activities or book a property that has everything they need at the fingertips so that they never have to leave.
Beach Vacation
Heading to the seaside is one of the easiest ways to chase away the cold winter blues. Warm up on the sand or cool off in the water. Beaches in Florida are already filling up with spring breakers, so travelers may want to look at alternatives to truly enjoy socially distanced fun in the sun.
Dude Ranches and Guest Ranches
There’s nothing more adventurous than exploring the Wild West on a dude ranch. Guests have myriad opportunities to explore outdoors and get out into the backcountry.
The Dude Ranchers Association offers travelers information on planning and choosing the right dude ranch or guest ranch for every type of guest from Colorado and Wyoming to ranches in the Pacific Northwest and California.
Spring Skiing
The ski season is winding down, but there's still time to hit the slopes—especially for some late-season powder. Much of the West received several inches of new snow just in time for spring skiing. Ski resorts have taken a lot of time to ensure the experience is safe for guests and, now that it's spring, travelers can take advantage of deals and discounts for an affordable break.
Don’t Forget PPE
While vaccines are rolling out, it’s important that travelers keep themselves safe to continue to stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a fourth surge of the virus. Bring masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to clean personal spaces on airplanes, in rental cars, public transportation and more.
Get Help From a Travel Agent
Need help planning? Turn to travel advisors, who are up on all COVID-19 travel restrictions and can help travelers create the best vacation for their crew.
