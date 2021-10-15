Amadeus Research Reveals New Trends for Thanksgiving Travel
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff October 15, 2021
It's clear that travelers are itching to hit the road. Research suggests that many people are looking to travel during the holidays but that concerns remain about COVID-19.
Forty-three percent of respondents to a recent Amadeus Rebuild Traveler Survey said that they are still concerned about the risk of catching COVID while traveling; however, 73 percent are eager to travel and hoping to do so in the next year.
In order to ensure safety, the research also revealed that 91 percent of U.S. travelers are willing to provide personal information and health data for the effective use of digital health passports.
In addition to providing health information, technology is at the forefront of ensuring travelers feel safe. Forty-three percent said that self-service check-in kiosks are safer. In addition, the use of mobile applications that provide on-trip notifications and alerts (39 percent) and automated and flexible cancellation policies (39 percent) would all help to increase consumer confidence for travel during the next 12 months.
As the holidays approach, Amadeus has found that there is more interest this year in travel during Thanksgiving than there was in 2020.
New York City tops the list of destinations that people are looking to travel to during the Thanksgiving break with an 80 percent increase from last year. Los Angeles was number two followed by Chicago, Orlando and London.
The fact that the U.S. will open international borders to vaccinated travelers could mean an influx of both inbound and outbound travel could resume with more fervor over both the Thanksgiving and winter holiday breaks.
