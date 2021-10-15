Last updated: 04:48 PM ET, Fri October 15 2021

Amadeus Research Reveals New Trends for Thanksgiving Travel

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff October 15, 2021

Busy airport
Airports will likely be busy over the Thanksgiving holiday break. (photo via ronniechua / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

It's clear that travelers are itching to hit the road. Research suggests that many people are looking to travel during the holidays but that concerns remain about COVID-19.

Forty-three percent of respondents to a recent Amadeus Rebuild Traveler Survey said that they are still concerned about the risk of catching COVID while traveling; however, 73 percent are eager to travel and hoping to do so in the next year.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
TSA line at Orlando Airport

US Announces Reopening Date for Vaccinated International...

Capitol Building, Washington D.C.

US Travel Applauds Congressional Hearing on Brand USA

Intrepid Travel Walking Yosemite National Park

International Tour Operators Plan To Stick With US Programs

FROSCH Logo

FROSCH Buys a 51 Percent Interest in Conlin Travel’s...

In order to ensure safety, the research also revealed that 91 percent of U.S. travelers are willing to provide personal information and health data for the effective use of digital health passports.

In addition to providing health information, technology is at the forefront of ensuring travelers feel safe. Forty-three percent said that self-service check-in kiosks are safer. In addition, the use of mobile applications that provide on-trip notifications and alerts (39 percent) and automated and flexible cancellation policies (39 percent) would all help to increase consumer confidence for travel during the next 12 months.

As the holidays approach, Amadeus has found that there is more interest this year in travel during Thanksgiving than there was in 2020.

New York City tops the list of destinations that people are looking to travel to during the Thanksgiving break with an 80 percent increase from last year. Los Angeles was number two followed by Chicago, Orlando and London.

The fact that the U.S. will open international borders to vaccinated travelers could mean an influx of both inbound and outbound travel could resume with more fervor over both the Thanksgiving and winter holiday breaks.

For more information on New York

For more Features & Advice News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Aerial view over Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

The Best Way to Visit the Dominican Republic Right Now

WTTC Announces New Details for 21st Global Summit

US Travel Association Calls on Congress for Additional Industry Relief

Wellness Travelers’ Post-Pandemic Priorities and Motivations

What’s Happening With Car Rental and Hotel Prices Right Now?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS