Amadeus Reveals 2021 Travel Trends
Features & Advice Amadeus North America Janeen Christoff December 09, 2020
Travel technology company Amadeus has revealed new research that shows 2021 will be a unique year in travel with new pandemic-driven trends emerging for a (hopefully) post-pandemic world.
Go Big
Amadeus found that travelers are not going to be passing up big-ticket trips. They are getting out the bucket list and checking it twice and planning to take once-in-a-lifetime journeys when travel reopens.
An Amadeus survey found that 55 percent of travelers said they would travel for 14 days or more, and 60 percent expected to take only a few trips a year.
Nomadic Travel
Travelers freed from the confines of an office are embracing a “work-from-anywhere” attitude. Amadeus noted that companies such as Airbnb and Love Home Swap are embracing this emerging trend as are countries such as Barbados, which no offers a “digital nomad” visa.
Long quarantines and COVID-19 restrictions are making this type of travel even more appealing.
Loyalty Shift
Commitments to health, hygiene and safety are now emerging as a driver for consumer loyalty. There is rising popularity for brands like Hilton, which introduced contactless stays, and Marriot’s commitments to health, hygiene and safety and IHG’s dedicated Cleanliness Council called ‘Commitment to Clean.’ Airlines that block middle seats are also receiving praise.
Touchless Tech
Travelers are looking to technology to clear the way for them to vacation safely, and companies that adopt transparency, clear communication and seamless payments are building confidence among travelers, Amadeus found.
Travel Advisors Are a Must
Amadeus noted that travel advisors are now considered critical to the planning process.
As a result, Amadeus noted, 2021 will see travel advisors become the fountains of all knowledge for topics including travel inspiration, the best deals, the latest health and safety standards and the latest news on health policies all over the world, along with help rebooking after a disruption.
According to the company’s research, 40 percent of global travelers expect their travel advisors to be on hand to problem solve and provide more recommendations.
Travel With Impact
Travelers will be more conscientious when they travel. Reducing the travel footprint and making a positive impact when traveling are emerging trends. According to Amadeus’ research, 68 percent of travelers want the money they spend on travel to go back into the community.
