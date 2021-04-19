Expedia Announces Overhauled Website, App and Rewards Program
To prepare for the return of travel demand, Expedia Brand is launching a new global campaign to become the ultimate tourism companion.
From an updated feel to enhanced product offerings, Expedia is looking to double down on efforts to deliver on travelers’ evolving desires in a post-pandemic world.
One of the main aspects of the overhaul was a refresh of Expedia’s platform experience across its mobile app and more than 70 websites. The new home screens reflect a simple layout, with product features that bring together multiple trip elements.
“For the past 25 years, we've been focused on volume and transactions as our way of growing our business,” Expedia Senior Vice President Shiv Singh said. “What we've found however, over the past year, is that our customers want more from a travel company.”
“They want a trusted partner who is there with them every step of the way, supporting them to ensure they get the most out of their trips,” Singh continued.
A new itinerary experience allows users to purchase flights, lodging, cars, activities and more in one place, and the company revealed it would soon launch a new set of pre-bundled packages—flights, accommodation and activities—with upfront total pricing.
Expedia is also working to simplify the insurance experience, including translating the policy wording into easy-to-digest content, improving the process of submitting claims through clear steps on documents required and explaining the next steps once a claim is submitted.
In addition, the company revealed its Expedia Rewards program would be simplified by merging with the existing account setup process, allowing 25 million travelers who were not already enrolled in its loyalty program to start earning points.
“Our new brand positioning acts as a promise to the traveler who wants to be engaged by possibilities, but now more than ever needs to feel supported throughout their journey,” Singh said. “We know that people want to get back to travel, we want them to feel confident in the travel experience they can have with Expedia.”
