FedEx Office, RushMyPassport Partner to Offer Expedited US Passport Services
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke July 01, 2019
FedEx Office and RushMyPassport are coming together to offer travelers convenient expedited U.S. passport services starting as soon as this summer.
Moving forward, last-minute travelers can either stop into one of more than 2,000 FedEx Office locations or visit FedEx.com/passport for rushed passport processing, renewals and updated government-compliant passport photos.
Other helpful services offered will include overnight shipping for rushed passport applications, full-tracking visibility throughout the approval process and free 24/7 assistance from passport specialists, the two companies announced Monday.
Customers can choose from 24-hour service, next-day service, priority service, rush service, standard service and rush renewal and can also purchase high-quality, government-compliant two-by-two inch photos to submit with their passport application.
"We’re excited about this strategic collaboration with RushMyPassport, which gives travelers a quick and efficient solution to address their expedited passport and renewal needs," said Kim Dixon, chief operating officer of FedEx Office, in a statement. "Many of us have experienced the distress of realizing our passport isn’t ready for an upcoming trip and, as a result, scramble to find a last-minute solution. This convenient service will help eliminate the confusion and common errors that often arise and help simplify the process."
"Our team specializes in quickly securing U.S. passports for travelers. Routine passport processing can take weeks, which can mean the difference between enjoying that dream vacation you’ve spent months planning or canceling it," added RushMyPassport CEO Mosie Miller. "You also have to factor in the possibility of issues with documents you finally receive in the mail, causing further delays and even more headaches. The combined service offering of RushMyPassport and FedEx Office helps travelers overcome these issues, giving a smooth and secure way to handle passport needs."
The new services couldn't come at a better time for travelers as the Passport Services agency of the U.S. State Department recently increased the processing time for international travelers from between four to six weeks to as long as eight weeks.
