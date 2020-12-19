Greater Proportion of Americans Will Fly for Winter Holidays Than Thanksgiving
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti December 19, 2020
The spiking number of COVID-19 cases in areas throughout the county is complicating many Americans’ winter holiday plans and even causing tensions among family members as they weigh the risks of getting together to celebrate during a pandemic.
A recent ValuePenguin survey of over 1,000 U.S. consumers revealed that over twice as many people are planning on flying for the December holidays than did during the Thanksgiving period.
A lesser percentage (23 percent) of participants indicated that they’ll venture from home for the end-of-year holidays (versus 32 percent during Thanksgiving), but a higher proportion of those travelers (seven percent) now plan to take an airplane than did during the November holiday (three percent).
A few weeks earlier, in its Thanksgiving survey, ValuePenguin found that most of those who were hitting the road were doing so via car and that trend is also holding for holiday travel in December, with 47 percent of travelers reporting they’d be driving to their destination in a private vehicle.
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to discourage folks from traveling or gathering together during the holidays, Americans are also grappling with the question of celebrating outside their home. One-quarter of survey respondents said that they’ve had disagreements with family members regarding holiday travel plans this year. And, over one-third (36 percent) have butted heads over how large or small their family gatherings should be and nearly one-fifth (19 percent) have argued about what precautions are needed to safely conduct a family gathering.
Americans also are relying upon various resources when it comes to judging what is safe and what’s not. The majority of respondents (51 percent) said they refer to the CDC’s recommendations when making decisions that could have health and safety consequences. Another 36 percent look more locally, to city or state restrictions, to determine the best course of action.
Others are putting their faith into less authoritative sources. Twenty-seven percent are looking to friends and family for safety advice; 19 percent said that they’re “trusting their gut instincts,” and another 18 percent are taking their safety cues from social media.
Among those who have decided to venture out over the holidays, over half (56 percent) said that they expect to spend more money on holiday travel than they did last year. Among families with children under 18, a whopping 70 percent foresaw spending more on this season’s travels than in 2019.
Stella Shon, travel credit cards writer for ValuePenguin, remarked: "Holiday travelers are more willing to invest in flights, stays or cleaner and safer experiences. In previous years, the average traveler may not have splurged on a business or first-class ticket, booked a four- or five-star hotel, or reserved individual tours rather than bigger group tours to save money."
Shon also pointed out that the costs of COVID-19 testing may be a factor in people’s budgets. "Many destinations require proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival," she said. "Tests can be quite expensive, ranging from $75 to upwards of $300 per test—if taken last minute."
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS