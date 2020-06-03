Last updated: 10:40 PM ET, Wed June 03 2020

Healthcare Workers Can Enter to Win a Free Nicaraguan Vacation

Features & Advice Laurie Baratti June 03, 2020

San Juan Del Sur Bay, Nicaragua.
PHOTO: San Juan Del Sur Bay, Nicaragua. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/dimarik)

Nicaraguan tour operator ORO Travel has just announced a new giveaway contest in appreciation and celebration of the world’s healthcare workers, who have toiled tirelessly in their efforts to conquer the global pandemic.

If you or someone you know is a healthcare worker who could use a free getaway to look forward to once COVID-19 becomes a thing of the past and travel restrictions are lifted, you can register yourself or nominate someone else using ORO Travel’s online entry form.

The complimentary eight-day, seven-night vacation is for the winner plus one guest, and includes hotel stays, ground transportation and most additional activities, although flights to and from the destination are not included.

Entries are open through July 15, 2020. The winner will be randomly selected and will receive a notification via email. He/she must also be able to show proof of employment in the healthcare field in order to claim the prize.

Nicaragua is a destination that’s ideal for showcasing many aspects of what ORO Travel expects the “new normal” will involve, once the coronavirus has passed. The Central American nation has been working diligently over the past decade to steer its tourism offering toward sustainability, putting people and the planet first by eliminating mass tourism and creating safe, authentic and enriching experiences for visitors.

Besides being a sublimely beautiful destination, rich in biodiversity, impressive equatorial landscapes, active volcanoes and unspoiled beaches, and teeming with native ancestral traditions and culture, the country also employs a sustainable tourism model that supports local residents, small businesses and rural communities.

For more information, visit orotravel.com.

