How Many American Adults Plan to Travel This Christmas Season?
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti November 29, 2021
Of the 161 million American adults (63 percent) that it’s been estimated will travel during the 2021 holiday season, 122 million plan to travel this year specifically for Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, according to a recent survey conducted by The Vacationer.
The travel site has just released the findings of its Christmas Travel Survey 2021, the third and final installment in its holiday travel survey series.
It had already released the findings of its general Holiday Travel Survey and Thanksgiving Travel Survey in recent months. All three surveys in the series were fielded among American adults over the age of 18 during the same period in mid-October.
Key Holiday Travel Takeaways:
—122 million American adults (over 47 percent), plan to travel this year for the Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa holidays. Compare this to the results of last year’s survey, when 33.5 percent intended to travel to a holiday gathering or a vacation destination.
— 12.72 percent of respondents (equivalent to 33 million American adults) said their primary mode of transportation will be by plane. That’s six million more people than indicated they’d be traveling by plane for the Thanksgiving Travel Survey. Close to 61 percent said they’d be traveling by car, while less than four percent indicated they’d be taking public transportation.
— Roughly 35 percent (90 million) will be traveling at least 100 miles from home for Christmas/Hannukah/Kwanzaa, while nearly 16 percent (40 million) will travel 500 or more miles. Close to eight percent of American adults will be traveling 1,000 miles or more for these year-end holidays.
— More than 23 percent said they will spend more than $500 on travel during these holiday periods, and over 12 percent plan to spend more than $1,000.
— Nearly 34 percent of survey participants, representing 87 million American adults, said they would take part in more traveling and activities for Christmas/Hannukah/Kwanzaa this year than last. Close to 57 percent said their travel and activity levels would stay the same as last year, while under 10 percent indicated they’d be doing less than during the 2020 holiday season.
— Nearly 74 percent of American adults (190 million) said that they will be eating a holiday meal with friends or family, reflecting the difference that vaccination levels have made in terms of raising people’s confidence about gathering safely. More than 65 percent (168 million) will participate in a gift exchange, making it the second most popular activity that people will take part in over the holidays. The third most popular activity among American adults is decorating their homes, with close to 53 percent of respondents, representing 136 million people, saying they will do so this year.
