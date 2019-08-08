How to Be an Elephant Friendly Tourist: An Essential Guide
Features & Advice Mia Taylor August 08, 2019
Day after day around the world, countless elephants suffer a bleak existence in the name of tourism.
From living sad, unnatural lives in captivity to being worked to exhaustion and treated cruelly by handlers at elephant camps that offer rides to streams of visitors throughout Asia, elephants experience inhumane lives that are supported knowingly or unknowingly by tourists.
But it doesn’t have to be that way.
The non-profit World Animal Protection, long a leader in the effort to improve conditions for elephants around the globe, recently released an “elephant friendly tourist guide,” which should be essential reading for travelers and tour operators everywhere.
To begin with, as the guide critically notes - the best place to see elephants is in the wild where they are roaming free. There are plenty of places around the world to do this including parks throughout Kenya, such as Amboseli National Park.
Kenya in particular, with the extensive, unwavering support of rangers from Big Life Foundation, goes to great lengths to protect elephants. It is one of the few countries in Africa that does not allow trophy hunting and does not engage in the culling of elephants.
If you're going to visit an elephant venue, do your homework and make sure it's a responsible one, not a place that participates in the cruel and inhumane treatment of such incredible animals.
What does a responsible venue look like exactly?
As World Animal Protection makes clear - responsible venues are places that allow elephants to be elephants. In other words, they are places where elephants are not offering rides for entertainment or being forced to perform tricks like painting. None of these behaviors are natural for an elephant and in order for an elephant to perform them, the animal has been subjected to a cruel torture process known as phajan.
Responsible elephant venues also make a point of educating visitors on the complex needs of elephants.
And here's another incredibly critical point to understand as a traveler: A venue may call itself a “sanctuary,” “rescue center” or “retirement home” for elephants, but don’t assume that means the venue is a higher welfare facility for the elephant. You still need to do your research before booking.
How to know if the venue is truly a higher welfare facility? World Animal Protection has helpfully compiled the following guidelines:
Is Touching Allowed?
Only visit venues where you can look, not touch. Elephants are wild animals that belong in the wild. If a venue allows you to get close enough to ride, bath or touch them, it’s because they’ve been cruelly trained.
Are the elephants behaving like elephants?
If the elephants in a venue are not allowed to freely move and express natural behavior, it’s not the place for you.
Elephants in the wild spend their days roaming long distances, grazing and socializing with other elephants, not confined in small enclosures or forced to perform.
Are there baby elephants there?
They might be cute, but if you can see or touch a baby elephant, especially without its mum, then the venue is not elephant-friendly.
Baby elephants are tourist magnets, but true elephant-friendly venues shouldn’t allow breeding. You shouldn’t be seeing young elephants, except for orphanages where babies are rescued from the wild.
Are the elephants and people safe?
Elephants should always be treated with kindness and respect, and hooks shouldn’t be used unless in a real emergency.
Being wild animals, captive elephants can be unpredictable and dangerous, especially if they're being crowded. Many tourists and mahouts are injured and killed each year. Even in elephant-friendly venues, you’ll often see mahouts accompanying elephants at a distance, to keep everyone safe.
Even with all of the above guidelines from World Animal Protection, it can still be difficult to find a truly elephant-friendly venue. To make that task easier for tourists, World Animal Protection has identified the following venues that offer the highest level of care for their elephants:
Thailand
Boon Lott's Elephant Sanctuary
Burm and Emily's Elephant Sanctuary
Cambodia
Nepal
If you’re looking for even more proactive ways to help elephants, then make it a point to educate the world about the good and bad elephant venues by leaving reviews on sites like TripAdvisor, becoming a part of the movement to create a better future for elephants.
In addition, you can help spread the word about how to evaluate a responsible venue by sharing this elephant-friendly checklist on social media.
Ultimately, as the World Animal Protection guide so importantly notes – we all have the power to change the world for elephants.
Be a part of the solution.
