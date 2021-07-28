Inaugural Black Travel Expo To Be Held in Atlanta, Georgia
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz July 28, 2021
The first-ever Black Travel Expo is set to be held this October 14-17, 2021 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia, an important event for people of color to learn more about the travel industry, plan their vacations and meet travel leaders and influencers.
According to a report by the Black Travel Alliance (BTA) and MMGY Global, Black leisure travelers from the U.S. spent $109.4 billion in the industry in 2019, which shows a larger need for accommodating diversity within the travel industry.
That’s why Maurice Foley, the Black Travel Expo’s founder and CEO, created the expo. The event is the only one of its kind held in the U.S. this year. Currently, the main sponsors include the city of Atlanta, Georgia, Delta Airlines and the Marriott Marquis Atlanta.
"The Black Travel Expo is important for the Black traveling public to learn how travel began for people of color. It is the place to hear amazing travel stories, receive great travel advice, learn how to travel on various budgets, and find out who’s who in the black travel industry. Most importantly, support Black travel entrepreneurs, products, services, and brands over one weekend and under one roof," said Foley.
Keynote speakers include Kellee Edwards, adventurer and Travel Channel host; Evita Robinson, founder of Nomadness Travel Tribe; Stephanie Jones, founder of the National Black in Travel and Tourism Collaborative; Denella Ri’chard, travel executive product and TV host of “Traveling with Denella Ri’chard”; and Jay Cameron, founder and CEO of Maximum Impact. Subjects of presentations will include everything from the latest travel news to travel trends and inspiration.
Individuals who love to travel or who are part of the travel industry are welcome to register here for a $99 early bird fee. To see the full schedule, speaker and panelist profiles, exhibitors, live entertainment and more, please click here.
