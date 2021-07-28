Last updated: 10:43 AM ET, Wed July 28 2021

Inaugural Black Travel Expo To Be Held in Atlanta, Georgia

Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz July 28, 2021

Maurice Foley, founder and CEO of Black Travel Expo.
Maurice Foley, founder and CEO of Black Travel Expo. (photo via Maurice Foley/Black Travel Expo)

The first-ever Black Travel Expo is set to be held this October 14-17, 2021 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia, an important event for people of color to learn more about the travel industry, plan their vacations and meet travel leaders and influencers.

According to a report by the Black Travel Alliance (BTA) and MMGY Global, Black leisure travelers from the U.S. spent $109.4 billion in the industry in 2019, which shows a larger need for accommodating diversity within the travel industry.

ADVERTISING
MORE Features & Advice
Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon at Airport

Post-Pandemic Travelers’ Values Have Shifted, Study...

Two girls hiking through Yellowstone National Park

American Express Reveals How Each Generation Is Traveling...

Villas of Distinction

gallery icon 21 Amazing Vacation Ideas for Big Families

That’s why Maurice Foley, the Black Travel Expo’s founder and CEO, created the expo. The event is the only one of its kind held in the U.S. this year. Currently, the main sponsors include the city of Atlanta, Georgia, Delta Airlines and the Marriott Marquis Atlanta.

"The Black Travel Expo is important for the Black traveling public to learn how travel began for people of color. It is the place to hear amazing travel stories, receive great travel advice, learn how to travel on various budgets, and find out who’s who in the black travel industry. Most importantly, support Black travel entrepreneurs, products, services, and brands over one weekend and under one roof," said Foley.

Keynote speakers include Kellee Edwards, adventurer and Travel Channel host; Evita Robinson, founder of Nomadness Travel Tribe; Stephanie Jones, founder of the National Black in Travel and Tourism Collaborative; Denella Ri’chard, travel executive product and TV host of “Traveling with Denella Ri’chard”; and Jay Cameron, founder and CEO of Maximum Impact. Subjects of presentations will include everything from the latest travel news to travel trends and inspiration.

Individuals who love to travel or who are part of the travel industry are welcome to register here for a $99 early bird fee. To see the full schedule, speaker and panelist profiles, exhibitors, live entertainment and more, please click here.

For more information on Atlanta

For more Features & Advice News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon at Airport

Post-Pandemic Travelers’ Values Have Shifted, Study Shows

American Express Reveals How Each Generation Is Traveling This Summer

gallery icon 21 Amazing Vacation Ideas for Big Families

Woman Who’s Hauled Off Her Flight Goes on Homophobic Rant

Tips for Planning the Best National Park Vacation

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS