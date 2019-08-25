Join Jean-Michel Cousteau for an Intimate Vacation Experience
If you’ve got an adventurous spirit, a love for the ocean and a desire for a tropical vacation, it may be time to head to Fiji with the one and only Jean-Michel Cousteau, the famed French oceanographic explorer, environmentalist, educator and film producer.
THIRDHOME, the luxury property and travel club which allows its travelers unique experiences through its curated adventure packages and niche getaways, has partnered with Cousteau to offer guests seven days of immersive ocean-focused experiences that include guided diving and snorkeling experiences with Cousteau and his expert marine biologist; outings to a private uninhabited island that was gifted to him by the Fijian government; and other exclusive cultural island experiences such as a pearl farm tour and giant clam snorkeling.
Unlike most branded experiences with Cousteau, guests of this adventure will have unique opportunities to hang-out with him and learn about his ocean conservation work, along with his family’s legacy, on a more intimate and personal level.
“Jean-Michel has never given his time for a full week of engagement on the island to a group of guests,” explains Liz Bates, Director of Adventures and Custom Travel at THIRDHOME. “THIRDHOME Adventure guests will enjoy personal one-on-one time with Jean-Michel, and the opportunity to dive and snorkel alongside him.”
“Not only do we have the personal attention of Jean-Michel Cousteau throughout the week, but also the expert guidance of his team.”
During the trip he will be out and about the entire time, participating in dives and snorkeling, jumping in on lessons, taking kids (and adults!) for educational beach walks, and more.
In addition to adventure, at Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Fiji Island Resort guests will be pampered with ocean-to-plate meals of Fijian cuisine, along with South Pacific and Asian-inspired delicacies by the resort’s Executive Chef Raymond Lee.
The resort itself is a tropical paradise with accommodations that include a Presidential Villa; a Point Reef Hot Tub Suite; Oceanfront suites; and Garden view suites. If you get restless, island activities offered include yoga sessions, Fijian storytelling, eco-tours, medicine walks, sailing, tennis, paddle boarding, kayaking, and volleyball.
“The award-winning JMC Resort's island suites, outstanding amenities, fine dining experiences, and welcoming staff make the entire experience 5-star luxury,” continues Bates. “Jean-Michel Cousteau's family legacy, vast ocean conservation efforts, and renowned expertise in all things scuba diving and marine biology make him the obvious choice for this one-of-a-kind Fijian Adventure.”
Down the road, THIRDHOME plans on new and exceedingly exciting immersive trips that allow like-minded travelers the ability to explore the world yet live like a local, and enjoy fine accommodations, amenities, and experiences, explains Bates.
“We have recently launched Curated Journeys, hand-crafted trips designed by our custom travel division,” says Bates, who directs the division. “In addition, members gain access to our Offers & Promotions, which showcase special member rates from our network of travel partners.”
“One of the long-standing characteristics of THIRDHOME members is their desire to become immersed in the local culture of the destinations they visit. Our Adventure Club will deliver this and so much more.”
