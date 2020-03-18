Keep Your Travel Space Squeaky Clean: Tips for Hotels and Airplanes
It seems like in this new coronavirus reality that no one leaves home without a bottle of personal sanitizer, however, eventually, hotels and airports will reopen and people will begin essential and nonessential travel once again.
It is unlikely though that COVID-19 will be completely wiped out, so how can travelers protect themselves and others while on the road?
Here are some tips for creating a safe, sanitary space:
Wash Your Hands—A Lot
Hand sanitizers can only do so much. It’s important to remember to wash your hands frequently.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that travelers should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
Therefore, be mindful of when you need to wash your hands on the road. It’s especially important after passing through airport security and definitely before hitting the airport restaurants and bars.
Do the same when you walk into your hotel room and anytime you sit down to eat or drink.
Washing hands is far more effective than hand sanitizer and also better for your skin but if you use hand sanitizer, the CDC says that it should contain at least 60 percent alcohol and that users should cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry to be most effective.
Wipe It Up and Wipe It Off
Hopefully, in the near future and when travel begins to resume in earnest, disinfectant wipes will no longer be in short supply. These wipes, like Clorox Disinfecting wipes are so handy and can clean up to 99.9 percent of viruses and bacterias and they come in large containers and to-go travel packs.
According to the CDC, disinfecting works by using chemicals to kill germs on surfaces. This process does not necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs. But killing germs remaining on a surface after cleaning further reduces any risk of spreading infection.
These wipes can be used to disinfect airport and airplane seats—and your tray table and personal screen in-flight.
They can also wipe off doorknobs and basically anything that you touch. Disinfectant wipes can also be used to disinfect your personal devices such as phones, tablets and laptops which also touch a variety of surfaces while people are on the road.
In a hotel, you can wipe down all of the surfaces you or your things touch, including nightstands, sinks, faucets, remote controls and more.
Just in case, in these times of coronavirus, prevent picking up extra germs by keeping clothes and toiletries in your personal bags and luggage.
Essentially, the CDC says that, if a surface is dirty, clean it. Travelers should not be expected to carry an entire complement of cleaning solutions with them so if you check into a hotel and something is dirty, call housekeeping and ask them to touch it up.
It is also a good idea not to use the heavy bedspread or decorative pillows that you may find on your bed as they sometimes aren’t cleaned as frequently and could hold germs.
Mask or No Mask
Since the CDC recommends staying home when you are sick and only to wear a mask when you are sick, travelers who are well shouldn’t have to worry about bringing a mask.
If you are under the weather and have to travel, a mask can prevent you from spreading germs.
