NerdWallet Unveils Best Travel Rewards Programs of 2020
Features & Advice Mackenzie Cullen January 15, 2020
NerdWallet is a personal finance website and app that helps consumers make sensible everyday financial decisions.
Every year, the website holds a Best-Of Awards to name the best hotel and airline loyalty programs so users can get the best deals when traveling. The 2020 winners were just recently announced in multiple categories including Best Frequent Flyer Programs and Best Hotel Rewards Programs, and those for families and business travelers.
“We looked for loyalty programs that make it easy for consumers to turn their rewards into deeply discounted travel,” says Sara Rathner, a NerdWallet credit cards and travel expert. “That means it needs to be simple to earn lots of points and redeem them for a high value.”
NerdWallet evaluated the data from the largest airlines and hotel networks to determine the winning programs. Each program is rated based on a combination of their loyalty program point valuations and factors such as the quality of their elite status program and their booking process.
The 2020 winners for NerdWallet’s travel rewards are:
– Best Frequent Flyer Program: Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan
– Best Hotel Rewards Program: Marriott Bonvoy
– Best Frequent Flyer Program for Families: Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan
– Best Hotel Rewards Program for Families: Marriott Bonvoy
– Best Frequent Flyer Program for Business Travelers: Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan
– Best Hotel Rewards Program for Business Travelers: Marriott Bonvoy
A complete list of the winners can also be found here.
