New Bargain Product for 2020: The Go EVERYWHERE Pass
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti December 15, 2019
To celebrate the New Year, Go City, the nation’s leading multi-attraction sightseeing pass provider, is offering a brand-new product for 2020 at an incredibly low purchase price of $20.20—but only to a limited number of customers!
Those who purchase the Go EVERYWHERE Pass will receive their passes on January 2, 2020, and gain insider access to over 800 attractions in fourteen popular U.S. destinations. Should passholders somehow manage to visit every one of these sites, their savings would total over $3,800!
When purchases opened on December 10 for the first 100 passes, the limited-edition Go EVERYWHERE Pass sold out in a matter of minutes. So, due to popular demand, 20 more passes will be made available starting at 12:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Purchasers can activate the Go EVERYWHERE Pass anytime during the year, and receive an unparalleled amount of flexibility, options and savings.
There’s no need for purchasers to pin down exact plans or travel dates ahead of time, as the Go EVERYWHERE Pass will be ready and waiting at any time of their choosing. They'll be able to choose their own travel dates and enjoy the convenience of a single, easy-to-use, digital pass portfolio, containing passes for each city listed, that uploads to their smartphone wallet.
Individual city passes stored in these portfolios will activate automatically the first time that they’re scanned and the single pass is all that’s needed to see the many sights of each destination.
Passholders are entitled to unlimited access at various attractions, landmarks, tours and cultural experiences in places like Boston, California, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Oahu, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.
Imagine spending the day learning to surf in sunny San Diego, seeing the Miami Seaquarium or spotting alligators on an airboat tour through the Everglades, snorkeling with turtles or savoring a sunset dinner sail on Makani Catamaran, browsing the Art Institute of Chicago’s collection, walking along Boston’s Freedom Trail or exploring the majestic Grand Canyon, all without having to spend an extra penny.
After the additional 20 limited-edition Go EVERYWHERE passes have sold out, consumers will still have the opportunity to receive exclusive discounts on Go City's packaged city passes by signing up with their email address on its website.
