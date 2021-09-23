New Family Travel Survey Reveals More Families Look To Travel Advisors
Janeen Christoff September 23, 2021
Families are continuing to travel and are looking to travel advisors more frequently to help them plan.
The 2021 U.S. Family Travel Survey conducted by the Family Travel Association (FTA) in collaboration with the NYU School of Professional Studies looked at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on family travel behaviors, preferences and attitudes.
The survey found that travel demand for families is high. Results revealed that 88 percent of parents are likely to travel with their children in the next 12 months. However, it also showed that plans are static with 80 percent of the respondents indicating that they made changes to their travel plans due to the pandemic.
The research showed that good communication and flexibility will be the key to success with family travel – and that travel advisors are more important than ever.
“The 2021 US Family Travel Survey shows that, while some family travel patterns have remained the same, there have also been significant changes due to the pandemic. Overwhelmingly, US families report they want clear communications from travel businesses: for example, while some families look for reassurance that health protocols are being followed, others want to know in advance if any amenities will be closed or have restricted access,” said Dr. Lynn Minnaert, Clinical Associate Professor at the Tisch Center.
FTA Founder Rainer Jenss noted that the survey results will help better understand the needs of families.
“The COVID-19 global pandemic had a major impact on the travel industry during most of 2020 and 2021. In fact, the lingering effects of border closures, mask mandates and vaccines will probably continue to play a major role in how people plan, book and travel for many months if not years to come," said Jenss.
The Family Travel Survey showed that, while 2020 was not a great year, 2021 picked up. Just 44 percent of respondents took a family trip in 2020, and 80 percent made changes to their travel plans due to the pandemic.
Domestic travel has rebounded while international travel remains weaker. Eighty-three percent of respondents plan to take a multi-day vacation in the U.S. Only 19 percent plan on traveling internationally.
The top trips for families right now include visits to family and friends (62 percent) and beach vacations (61 percent). Also popular are theme/water parks and state/national parks.
One change that took root during the pandemic is that families are paying closer attention to cancellation policies. Eighty percent of respondents will only book travel with companies that have flexible cancellation policies in place.
More families are also looking to the experts. Sixty-five percent of those surveyed say they would consider using a travel advisor for their family travel needs in the next two years.
When it comes to safety, families are in favor of vaccine passports. Fifty-three percent agree or strongly agree with them, and 28 percent disagree.
Family travelers are also inclined to fly. A large majority, 72 percent of respondents, are willing to fly on a domestic trip and 40 percent on an international trip. Only 15 percent of respondents are unwilling to fly on an international trip, as 45 percent of respondents say they are not planning international travel at this time.
