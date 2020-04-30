Overseas Leisure Group Introduces New ‘Carefree Bookings’ Program
Features & Advice Mackenzie Cullen April 30, 2020
Overseas Leisure Group has launched the Carefree Bookings initiative to offer a risk-free method of booking to over 1,000 destinations around the world. The program was made to allow travelers to plan their next trip with ease despite current and potential restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The campaign came about from a survey conducted by Overseas Leisure Group, in which 72 percent of 2,000 travelers were already planning future trips. Additionally, 53 percent are planning to travel this summer or fall and 42 percent are ready to make a reservation provided there is no constraint or penalty.
Since it is currently unclear if travel restrictions will carry into the summer, Carefree Bookings allows travelers to make plans without the stress of a required deposit or cancellation fee. With the Carefree Booking program, trips made between June 1 and October 31, 2020 will be automatically canceled, without penalty, if payment is not made 7 days before the arrival date.
Over 1,000 hotels and resorts have agreed to participate in the group’s program, including COMO Hotels and Resorts, 1 Hotel, Auberge, Belmond, Crowne Plaza, Disney, Fairmont, Four Seasons, Hard Rock, Hyatt, InterContinental, Kimpton, Lowes, Marriott, Meridien, Peninsula, Ritz Carlton, Rosewood, St Regis and Westin Hotels and Resorts. Each resort offers guests unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences as part of the program, such as surf lessons in Malibu with actor John Philbin and private helicopter rides with Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters.
The Carefree Bookings program is now available through travel agencies and advisors in the U.S., Europe and Brazil. Travel agents can make Carefree Bookings on the OverseasXpress platform at ox.live.
