Recent Study Shows the Travel Planning Boom Continues
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff February 23, 2022
Travelers are ready to travel once again. Yet another survey shows that people are ready to hit the road, and many have already made plans for the spring and summer.
A Longwoods International tracking study of American travelers found that Thirty-nine percent of travelers have their next trip planned in the next 60 days, setting up for a strong Spring Break travel season.
Also encouraging, seven in 10 travelers now feel safe traveling outside their community, with this result now reaching pre-Omicron levels.
“Spring and summer travel look strong for 2022,” said Amir Eylon, president and CEO of Longwoods International. “With COVID-19 restrictions and mandates being dropped across the country, most travelers are comfortable with these developments. This wave’s data confirms Americans are ready to move on from the pandemic and get back out on the road and in the air.”
Now that travelers are ready to depart, they are looking to support businesses hard hit by the pandemic. Many have voiced their preference for small, local-owner restauranteurs and retailers, including 59 percent who enjoy the unique environment or experience provided by those businesses and 57 percent who enjoy browsing or buying local products.
Travelers are also showing interest in local experiences when they visit a community, with the top information sources being online searches, followed by advice from friends, family and/or other visitors, and tips from locals to help them find the best of local offerings.
