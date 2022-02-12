Janeen Christoff | February 10, 2022 10:00 PM ET
On the Verge of a Summer Travel Boom
It is starting to feel like we have actually turned a corner with the pandemic.
States are relinquishing mask mandates. Booster shots will not be necessary to travel to Hawaii. Australia has (finally) reopened to travelers, and cruise lines are updating their safety policies – all in the last week.
What does this all mean?
Travel, something that has consistently been at the top of people's post-pandemic bucket lists, is coming back and that could mean a busy summer season.
A recent survey from Longwoods International found that travelers are once again starting to plan vacations in earnest and that could mean that this summer travel season is one of the busiest since 2019.
“Barring some new setback, the much-awaited shift in mindset among American travelers from “pandemic” to “endemic” travel finally may be underway,” said Amir Eylon, president and CEO of Longwoods International.
If you are thinking of traveling this summer, now might be the time to book.
Already, half of American travelers have plans to travel internationally and they are heading to Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean and Canada. In order to avoid crowds, savvy travelers will once again look to more off-the-beaten-path locales for summer vacations.
One of the keys to booking and planning summer travel this year will be to use a travel advisor who can help find the best locations, top hotels and destinations that are open and unlikely to shut their doors come summertime. Another key to successful vacations this summer will likely include travel insurance to protect the significant--and likely more expensive--investment in travel.
However, barring any major disaster or shift in the pandemic, this summer is shaping up to be one for the ages and something to look forward to.
