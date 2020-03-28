Reviewing Luggage From the Makers of the Original Swiss Army Knife
March 28, 2020
Although traveling may not be on the agenda right now, there are still travel-related activities people can do to pass the time. This includes catching up on travel shows, reading all the best travel books and, of course, planning your future trips.
Another thing eager travelers can do to pass the time is stock up on the latest travel gear so they’re ready to go when the time comes to travel again.
And those looking for style and efficiency are in luck—the makers of the original swiss army knife, Victorinox Swiss Army, recently launched new travel luggage and accessories.
In line with the spring season, Victorinox launched the Connex Hardside Luggage Collection and Victoria 2.0 Travel Accessories in a new set of spring colors. These items include carry on suitcases, backpacks, totes, shoulder bags, wallets and key holders, and they are available in either Mint Green, Slate Blue or Cassis Pink.
Not only are these accessories fashionable with bright exteriors, but they are also extremely functional and durable, while still being lightweight.
The carry-on suitcase options are an optimal size for an easy fit in the overhead compartment, but they have plenty of space in the interior. There are just enough compartments for personal belongings with one side even zipping completely shut and the other side offering a flexible strap to clip items securely into place.
For a smaller, personal item to bring along on a trip, travelers can choose from either a compact or classic business backpack or a deluxe business tote. These items are ideal for laptops, tablets and phones, as well as pens, sunglasses and other must-haves for traveling on a plane.
In addition to the Connex Hardside Luggage Collection and Victoria 2.0 Travel Accessories, Victorinox Swiss Army also launched the Victoria 2.0 Beauty Case—with a deluxe option available.
While they both conveniently organize toiletries while taking up minimal space, the deluxe option allows travelers to have more counter space since it comes with a hanging hook. They even come with a small see-through pouch to use when traveling through TSA checkpoints.
These items are all great on their own, but they also work wonderfully when purchased together. The backpacks and totes even have a spot to securely sit on the carry-on luggage for easy transportation without having to carry them separately.
