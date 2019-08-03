Rome Denies McDonald’s: Why Other Historic Sites Should Do the Same
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti August 03, 2019
On Wednesday, August 1, 2019, Italy’s Ministry for Culture boldly decided to shut down global fast-food giant McDonald’s' plans to construct a restaurant next to the ancient Baths of Caracalla in Rome.
Cultural Minister Alberto Bonisoli publically announced his decision in a Facebook post: "I had already expressed my opposition to fast food in the archaeological area of the Baths of Caracalla, I inform you that the [Ministry for Culture] has canceled the authorization."
Mayor Virginia Raggi applauded the move, asserting via Twitter that, “The wonders of Rome must be protected.” Earlier this week, Wanted In Rome reported that the mayor had called for reconsideration of the planned development, "evaluating all the criticalities and risks that such a plan could generate at a very delicate site, bound by UNESCO," and voiced her concerns regarding, "the image of the city and the balance of the historic center's delicate urban fabric."
The municipal administration found the notion of a multinational chain restaurant, essentially slinging junk food in the midst of the Eternal City’s revered Ancient Quarter, abhorrent—and rightly so. For Rome’s citizens, who clearly take great pride in their singular historic heritage—which happens to have influenced all of Western civilization—such an institution maneuvering itself into the midst of irreplaceable, iconic archeological treasures would only cheapen an area filled with what are, in fact, priceless pieces of antiquity.
This fight against the encroachment of fast-food outlets is not a new one.
According to Reuters, the year 1986 saw Italian intellectuals and television personalities railing against McDonald’s’ first opening in the Piazza di Spagna, on the objection that it was offensive to the country’s beloved traditional food culture.
Ultimately, they lost the battle, and McDonald’s now operates 40 locations in the capital city, some of which stand adjacent to such monuments as the Piazza Navona, Piazza di Spagna (the Spanish Steps) and in the Vatican.
The site that was set to be transformed into a new McDonald’s is situated between the ruins of third-century Roman baths and the ancient Aurelian walls, only a few hundred yards away from the Coliseum and the Circus Maximus.
While preserving the aesthetic integrity of the destination is a primary consideration, there's also a perception of disrespect and an inherent vulgarity that comes with serving up Big Macs in the immediate vicinity of such revered relics.
An unavoidable consequence of allowed fast-food places into these areas is the accumulation of fast-food wrappers, cups, etc. that's sure to follow, and Rome is already under siege from an excess of litter across its urban landscape, which authorities are trying to control with new legislation.
Further arguments could also be made in favor of ousting fast-food titans like McDonald's from such areas of historic significance.
Among them is that global chain conglomerates push out locally-owned eating establishments, which keep alive regional culinary traditions that are, in fact, an important element of the authentic cultural experiences visitors are ultimately after.
It may be said that, without the quick and easy food products put on offer by global fast-food chains in these areas, they may be less able to accommodate increased tourism... but, would that really be such a bad thing? Especially in already tight spaces, such as those in Old-world European cities, less might prove to be more.
Overtourism in places like Venice, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dubrovnik and Marseille is already necessitating reformation on the part of their respective governments. The preservation of historical sites and structures, as well as the quality of life in such cities, must be weighed carefully against the economic and social benefits of allowing tourism.
