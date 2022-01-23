Special Deals Being Offered for National Plan For Vacation Day
Features & Advice Rich Thomaselli January 23, 2022
Special deals are starting to pour in ahead of the annual National Plan For Vacation Day on Tuesday, January 25.
The event, coordinated by the U.S. Travel Association, is a day to encourage Americans to be sure to utilize and plan for their time off – while also helping to give back to communities across the country.
And in this time of stress, anxiety, burnout and just a general fatigue from the nearly two years of the pandemic, well, boy is it needed more than ever.
-- Omni Hotels and Resorts are offering deals on more than 50 properties, including skiing in New Hampshire at the Omni Mount Washington Resort; the Omni Barton Creek Hotel & Resort features some of the region’s best golf courses in Austin, Texas; and the Omni Amelia Island Resort with luxurious oceanfront accommodations and
Book a stay at any Omni Hotel or Resort on January 25 and Omni will give five meals to local families in need through its Say Goodnight to Hunger Program. The first 250 people to book on January 25 will get a room upgrade. Book at Omni National Plan For Vacation Day.
-- The Lotte Hotel Seattle is offering guests 25 percent off on January 25 Stay and explore some of the city’s most celebrated attractions, all within walking distance of the landmark hotel.
-- In Wilmington, Delaware, the famed Hotel Du Pont – now celebrating its 109th birthday – is offering some of its biggest savings of the season in conjunction with the National Plan For Your Vacation Day. Check the hotel’s website on January 25 to see the deals.
-- And the next time you feel like hitting the Jersey Shore, do it in luxury at the Wave Resort in Long Branch. With 67 rooms and suites, each complete with a walk-out terrace, the oceanfront resort also features a state of the art spa, four on-site dining options, on-site style lounge and salon, and a magnificent swimming pool with swim-up bar overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
Wave Resort will donate a percentage of ALL room bookings made on January 25 to nearby Monmouth Medical Center. Look for the link on the hotel’s website to see the promotion page.
NOTE: This story will be updated through January 25 as more deals come along.
