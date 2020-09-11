Survey Reveals Disparities Between How Men and Women Perceive Travel Safety
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff September 11, 2020
Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP) released results from its State of Travel Insurance research survey, which was conducted over a span of several months during the pandemic.
The measures future expectations of travel insurance purchasing and traveler habits and perceptions. One of the key data points showed that there are major contrasts between how men and women view the risks of traveling.
The study showed that women are much more likely than men to follow CDC precautions as they travel. While close to 60 percent of women said they would wash their hands or use hand sanitizer more, as well as wear a mask or other protective gear, only 39 percent of men said they would do the same, according to BHTP.
US State Department Updates Mexico Travel AdvisoryImpacting Travel
New JetBlue Flights Will Expand Caribbean AccessAirlines & Airports
New Study Highlights Travelers’ Concerns During COVID-19...Features & Advice
Men were also more than twice as likely to take risks while traveling.
Forty-eight percent of men versus 20 percent of women were willing to take risks. However, men were much more likely than women to say they would let news reports of disease outbreaks and violence in their chosen destination affect their plans to go there, BHTP found.
When it comes to travel insurance, women reported buying significantly less travel insurance than men in 2020. They will also be less active in the travel insurance market during 2021.
However, 38 percent of women indicated that they made their purchase of travel insurance because of fears of disease epidemics, compared to just 24 percent of men.
Women purchased travel insurance o cover flight delays and cancellations, and the top reason men purchased policies was because insurance saves time and money.
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS