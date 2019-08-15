Survey Says Travelers Would Choose Internet Over AC on Vacation
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff August 15, 2019
When it comes to vacation, the internet is a must.
OnePoll conducted a survey on behalf of Roku that found that the internet was a vacation must-have for nearly three in four people, above even air conditioning (61 percent) and laundry (53 percent).
Southwest Airlines Increasing Hawaii Flights in 2020Airlines & Airports
Virtuoso Reveals Winners of Best of the Best AwardsHotel & Resort
Mobile Passport: A Growing App to Help Beat Long Customs LinesAirlines & Airports
The survey revealed a lot of interesting insight into what travelers want out of their vacation rentals while they are away.
The survey of 2,000 Americans, found that almost half of respondents (49 percent) said that no internet access would qualify as a vacation disaster—showing that Americans value streaming television, music and movies while they are away.
The research also found that lost luggage (54 percent), food poisoning (47 percent), consistent bad weather (47 percent) and a lost credit card (44 percent) also would contribute to a “vacation gone wrong.”
Respondents were given the choice between having Netflix or caffeine on a trip and two in five Americans said that binge-watching was more important than a cup of coffee.
Parents traveling with children were also heavily reliant on access to television, reporting that kids will ask to watch TV within 30 minutes of arriving in a new destination. Four in 10 parents admitted that their kids wouldn’t even make it past the 15-minute mark without asking for access to TV.
Parents also like to be connected. According to the survey, 42 percent start asking around for Wi-Fi access within the first 15 minutes of arrival.
Even though most travelers want to and are connected to their devices on the road, they are not immune to heart-warming moments and the little hidden pleasures they experience on vacation.
Fifty-six percent love nothing more than a nice dinner out while other favorite activities included exploring the town (55 percent) and bonding over a TV or a movie with friends or family (46 percent).
“Vacation is meant for kicking back, relaxing and having some fun. We know that for many people, streaming their favorite TV shows and movies is the ultimate way to unwind while they’re away," said Roku’s streaming entertainment expert, Abby Reyes. "Whether traveling solo or with family and friends, staying in a rental home or hotel, there are plenty of ways to keep up with the must-watch summer TV shows or enjoy classic summer movies with loved ones.”
The most popular shows that Americans keep up with abroad are “America’s Got Talent,” “American Ninja Warrior,” “The Bachelorette,” baseball, “Big Brother,” “Big Little Lies” and “Hollywood Game Night.”
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS