ASTA Announces Winner of 'Vacation Do Over' Contest
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) August 07, 2019
Earlier this summer, the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) announced its new “Vacation Do Over” campaign, with the mission of re-doing someone’s failed vacation. Do you ever wish you could hit the reset button on your DIY vacation? Perhaps you had it all mapped out and your trip just didn’t go according to plan? We set out to help a lucky winner reclaim their vacation with the help of an expert travel advisor!
Today, we’re pleased to announce that the Freemyer family of Sweetser, Indiana is the lucky winner. They’re going on the trip of their dreams, valued at up to $10,000! Best of all, this time we’ll do all the work. Every aspect of their vacation will be planned by one of ASTA’s expert travel advisors.
“Our goal in this campaign was two-fold,” said Zane Kerby, ASTA’s President & CEO. “First, we needed to understand the pain points that consumers experience when they book on their own. And second, we want to show the value that travel advisors provide by re-doing one ruined trip in particular for a lucky winner. We’re excited to show the meaningful difference a travel advisor can make. I offer a hearty congratulation to the Freemyer family and look forward to watching their journey unfold!”
“We pored over hundreds of submissions to arrive at our decision,” said Erika Richter, Director of Communications at ASTA. “It was a difficult decision to make because there are so many bad vacation stories out there! We wish we could re-do them all, but ultimately our internal selection committee decided that the Freemyer family is the winner and we couldn’t be more thrilled see the rest of their journey unfold”.
The full submission video from the Freemyer family can be found here.
Dan and Stephanie Freemyer, along with their two young children, Tait and Lucan, are grateful and excited to work with an ASTA verified travel advisor.
“We’re still in shock,” said Stephanie Freemyer. “Our failed honeymoon was years ago and there were so many parts of it that were epically bad. People kept telling us, ‘it only gets better,’ but each day kept getting worse until it literally ended in flames. Now we have two young boys who can join us on this vacation do over and we’re excited to make memories that will last forever. Thank you ASTA!”
Click here to meet the Freemyer family and stay tuned to TravelSense.org to follow the Freemyers on their Vacation Do Over journey!
SOURCE: American Society of Travel Advisors press release.
