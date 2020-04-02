Last updated: 04:42 PM ET, Thu April 02 2020

Survey Shows Stay-at-Home Orders Building Pent-Up Demand for Travel

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff April 02, 2020

Travelers wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in China
PHOTO: Travelers wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo via Powerofflowers/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A new Harris Poll is gauging the effects of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on businesses now and in the future.

For traveler advisors who are wondering what the future will hold, this new wave of polling has some encouraging news.

The latest results suggest that there will be pent-up demand and travel advisors should prepare for that. The survey also indicates that this is not going to be the only wave of volatility and that business owners should plan for further consumer volatility.

MORE Features & Advice
Getty Images - plane

gallery icon 25 Ways the Travel Industry is Helping During the Pandemic

N95 mask

Disney Parks Donates Supplies to Help Fight Coronavirus

Traveler at airport

Survey Reveals Americans’ Travel Concerns in the...

The warmer months combined with an eagerness to return to shopping could spur some ‘Revenge Spending.’

According to Harris Poll data taken March 28-30, nearly 25 percent of respondents are planning on going on vacation or traveling once things return to normal and businesses reopen.

Younger travelers will be among the first to return to the market, according to the Harris Poll. Among Gen-Z, 31 percent will plan on buying new clothes and 27 percent are planning to go on vacation or traveling.

This mirrors an Upgraded Points poll that shows that younger travelers will be ready to reenter the travel marketplace sooner than older generations and confirms an earlier wave of this same Harris Poll that found that 20 percent of respondents said that they would stay in a hotel again after about two or three months.

While there will be a lot of pent up demand, Americans will likely not be ready to break the bank with their spending.

The survey found that nearly three in five Americans will keep more money in savings to prepare for something like this in the future and one in three will be stockpiling goods in preparation for a similar event.

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS