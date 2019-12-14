These Are the Worst Days to Drive During the Holidays
Features & Advice Rich Thomaselli December 14, 2019
So you’re traveling for the holidays starting next week?
Well, you’ll be joining 115.6 million of your friends, including 104 million that AAA predicts will be doing so by driving. That’s the highest number in almost 20 years, and the eighth consecutive record high since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2001.
But what are the worst days on the road for drivers to avoid? Well, for better or worse, there are actually four days and for a ‘perfect storm’ of reasons. For one, improved economics and generally flat gas prices compared to last year are contributing to more people taking to the road.
“Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year, with unemployment at historically low levels, and noted improvements in both disposable income and household net worth,” Paula Twidale, the vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement.
Another big reason? It isn’t just Christmas this year, folks. AAA defined the holiday travel season in December as being between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1, and there are three holidays during that time period – the eight days of Hanukkah begin on Sunday, Dec. 22 and end on Monday, Dec. 30; Christmas Eve, of course, is Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Christmas Day is Wednesday; and Kwanzaa begins on Thursday the 26th and runs through Wednesday, Jan. 1.
All of which explains why an extra 4.3 million travelers are expected to get away from home this year.
So with all that in mind, here are the worst days to get behind the wheel with a potential for traffic and delays.
– Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21 and 22. With Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve both falling on a Tuesday, many travelers will be looking to extend their trips by leaving early over the weekend.
– Thursday, Dec. 26 and Sunday, Dec. 29. Here are what many expect to be the two biggest days of departure.
All is not lost, however.
“With kids out of school and many Americans taking extended time off for the holidays, drivers will experience only incremental delays throughout the week,” transportation analyst Trevor Reed of consultancy firm INRIX said in a statement. “Knowing when and where major delays will likely happen will help save time and reduce stress this holiday season.”
