Top Camping Destinations According To Campers

Traveling to destinations that allow people to enjoy the outdoors is definitely a big trend this summer. After spending the better part of a year cooped up inside, many travelers are choosing to spend their spring and summer breaks enjoying nature on camping trips as opposed to visiting big cities. Below are several of the popular locations from Campendium’s most recent Campers Choice Awards. These awards recognize the 527 campgrounds that received four- or five-star reviews from campers. They include National Park campgrounds, free camping sites, RV parks and more.
Nomad View Dispersed Camping
Category: National Forest
State: South Dakota
This park is known for its breathtaking views and is conveniently located near Badlands National Park. The sites are unmarked and dispersed, and there are no amenities available, so plan accordingly. But this isn’t a place you visit just to sit in the RV on your iPad!
Mountain View Campground
Category: RV Park
State: Georgia
You’ll find plenty of amenities in this campground to make for some happy RVers. Full hookups for electricity, sewer and water, free wifi, fire rings, picnic tables, showers, laundry and restrooms mean you won’t have to worry about roughing it. One camper claimed, “The sites are excellent; public areas very clean; QUIET and the friendliest bunch of campers we have ever run into.”
Tom's Best Spring Dispersed Camping
Category: National Forest
State: Utah
These are dry dispersed campsites, but you won’t even miss the hookups at this gorgeous park! Avid stargazers will delight in the clear night skies. You’ll enjoy plenty of privacy, peace and quiet and beautiful views. Bonus: It’s a quick drive from here to Bryce Canyon National Park.
Gilbert Ray Campground
Category: Country Park
State: Arizona
Enjoy partial hookups, a dump station, recycling and restrooms at this desert oasis. The sunsets and sunrises in the desert can’t be beat, and the mountain views are majestic. There are plenty of trails nearby, and Saguaro National Park is just a 10-minute drive away.
Gros Ventre Campground
Category: National Park (Grand Teton)
State: Wyoming
These sites offer partial hookups as well as dry camping, a dump station, garbage and recycling, fire rings, picnic tables and more. Enjoy seeing the wildlife of the park up close and personal, including moose, bears, bison and elk. The park is also near Jackson Hole and many other attractions.
Magnolia Beach
Category: Country Park
State: Texas
If you enjoy the beach, this free, oceanside park is for you! This is a spot for dry and tent camping where you’ll enjoy fishing, collecting seashells and swimming and access to a picnic area. Reviewers call this spot peaceful and breathtaking and love the quiet and calm that comes along with it.
Topsail Hill Preserve State Park
Category: State Park
State: Florida
This park has enough amenities to keep any group entertained! Full hookups, a basketball court, horseshoes, playground, swimming beach, fishing, water access and more! The park itself is beautiful with a lot of open space, trees and access to a beautiful beach. Plus there’s a coffee shop on site to give you a java fix.
Gunter Hill Campground
Category: Army Corps of Engineers
State: Alabama
Soak up nature in comfort with full hookups, a basketball court, fishing, a playground, boat ramp and more. With laundry, restrooms and showers, there’s no roughing it at this campground. The sites are spacious and level, and many boast lakeside views. This place is a kayaker's dream!
San Luis State Wildlife Area Campground
Category: Bureau of Land Management
State: Colorado
The amenities at San Luis are sure to keep you comfy during your visit. Partial hookups, laundry, showers, dump stations and fire rings offer all you need. It's surrounded by beautiful land with views of sand dunes; plus the night skies are extra dark for stargazing. Birdwatching and photography are very popular here, and hunting is permitted in season.
Glory Hole Recreation Area
Category: Bureau of Reclamation
State: California
The water lovers dream, here you can fish and swim and enjoy the marina and beach. There is a boat ramp, playground and picnic area that are perfect for keeping the whole family entertained. This is a dry campsite with a dump station, restrooms and showers. Many of the sites have beautiful lake views; everything is beautifully maintained, and campers say this is a great place to rest and relax.
While many travelers visit well-known destinations like the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas and Fort Wilderness in the coming months, there are so many hidden gems sprinkled across the country to also enjoy. If a National Park or Forest is on your list this summer, there are plenty of campgrounds within them or nearby that let you soak in the beauty of the area and allow you to retire to peace and quiet at the end of a long day exploring. Tent and RV camping let you truly immerse yourself in your surroundings, which we know many are craving after this winter.
