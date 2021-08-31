Last updated: 12:01 AM ET, Tue August 31 2021

US News Reveals Top Rated Travel Rewards Programs

Rich Thomaselli August 31, 2021

U.S. News & World Report announced its annual list of Best Travel Rewards Programs, with Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan earning the top spot in the airline category.

The annual rankings identify 24 hotel and airline loyalty programs with the most rewarding perks for everyday travelers. Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan remains the No. 1 Best Airline Rewards Program for the seventh year in a row. That’s due to its numerous member benefits and its large network of flight routes to popular destinations. Plus, the program's mileage-based earning structure makes it easier for members to earn miles for free flights faster.

After several years at No. 2, Wyndham Rewards improved to be the No. 1 Best Hotel Rewards Program thanks in part to its large network of hotels in popular vacation destinations and high award availability. Additionally, any member of the program can book a free night with as few as 7,500 points.

One thing different about this year’s rankings was that U.S. News also considered each travel rewards program's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and factored in how flexible and accommodating each airline and hotel program was for members.

"This year's list factored in adjustments programs made to account for members taking fewer trips during the pandemic. Programs that make it easier for members to earn and redeem points or miles, and achieve or retain elite status were rewarded," Christine Smith, senior travel editor at U.S. News, said in a statement.

"With numerous creative ways to earn points and miles, now is the time to join a rewards program to build up a balance. Then, whenever travelers feel comfortable, they can use those accrued points to book an amazing vacation."

Hotel Rewards Programs

1. Wyndham Rewards

2. World of Hyatt

3. Marriott Bonvoy

4. Choice Privileges

5. IHG Rewards

Airline Rewards Programs

1. Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

2. Delta SkyMiles

3. American Airlines AAdvantage

4. JetBlue TrueBlue

5. Southwest Rapid Rewards

Rich Thomaselli
