US Travel Association Partners With Tourism Diversity Matters
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff December 08, 2021
The U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Diversity Matters have launched a strategic partnership to strengthen the association’s focus and support of the industry on issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The partnership will also create greater access to Tourism Diversity Matters’ subject matter expertise, research and resources.
“A key goal of Tourism Diversity Matters is to affiliate with industry partners such as U.S. Travel Association to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion solutions that will benefit the tourism and events industry as a whole,” said Greg DeShields, Executive Director of Tourism Diversity Matters. “We welcome this new partnership and look forward to the positive impact that will come from our work together.”
Tourism Diversity Matters was founded this year to address blind spots in ethnic disparities within the tourism and events industry. The organization provides industry leaders with resources and tactics to develop more effective DEI strategies to engage, recruit and retain a diverse workforce.
DEI is a core priority of the U.S. Travel Association, which is committed to playing a vital role in affecting lasting change and supporting the development of industrywide DEI plans.
“U.S. Travel Association has a clear vision: in working closely with Tourism Diversity Matters, we aim to help the travel sector achieve a truly diverse, equitable and inclusive industry for all,” said Roger Dow, president and CEO, U.S. Travel Association and board member, Tourism Diversity Matters. “Aligning with Tourism Diversity Matters is a great step toward this pursuit that will enrich U.S. Travel’s membership for years to come.”
In addition to Dow, Carnival Cruise Line President and U.S. Travel Association National Chair Christine Duffy is also a member of Tourism Diversity Matters’ board of directors, whose board is led by chairman Elliott Ferguson, immediate past chair of U.S. Travel.
“Diversity strengthens organizations by bringing new ideas and perspectives to the forefront,” said Contina Djaouga, vice president of finance, U.S. Travel Association, and head of the association’s internal DEI committee. “Tourism Diversity Matters provides the resources for our industry to take meaningful action to build an inclusive workforce that better represents our country’s diverse population.”
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
How Travel Advisors Can Prepare for a Flurry of Holiday Marriage Proposals
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS